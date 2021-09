Attention all Education (Undergraduate and Graduate) and STEM (Undergraduate) majors! For this program, you will develop and record lesson plans for Tennessee teachers to use in their classrooms. You will also answer K–12 students’ questions in real-time when you host these recorded classes virtually through a Google Meets or Zoom platform. You will be paid $12/hour (except during the two-day Tennessee STEM Innovation Network summit), attend meetings, and gain valuable experience while building relationships that could last a lifetime when you work with us in the ADVISE program. We hope you will consider filling out the application and become an Ambassador!