Jonna Carter: Wings of hope

Last week, I was a guest on Tom McLaughlin’s Valley Vision political discussion show, “Left and Right,” where I’m left and I’m also right! (Tom has retired his Thursday column, so he won’t be refuting me.) Having cut my television teeth on Tom’s show, I think I’m ready for the next step. They’re looking for a new permanent co-host for “Jeopardy!” following permanent co-host Mike Richards’ hasty exit after a day of filming. I’ll be calling my agent. And my plastic surgeon. (Note to self: Find agent/plastic surgeon.)