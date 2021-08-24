Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Couple Arrested After Using Fake Vaccination Cards for Hawaii Trip

By Big Ced
Posted by 
B106
B106
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Hawaii, a Florida couple was arrested for using fake vaccination cards to avoid a 10-day quarantine period. According to NBC News, Enzo Dalmazzo, 43, and Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, went on vacation to Hawaii on Aug. 11 but were arrested for using fake vaccination records for themselves and their children. Authorities found it suspicious that the kids were born in 2016 and 2017, and the vaccine has not yet been approved for kids under 12.

myb106.com

Comments / 0

B106

B106

Temple, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Hawaii State
Hawaii Vaccines
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Logan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The State Of Hawaii#Vaccine Trial#Nbc News#Safe Travel Program#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Calabasas, CAPosted by
B106

Mother Takes on Mountain Lion to Save 5-Year-Old Son

A mother in California jumped into action on Sunday and saved her 5-year-old son from a mountain lion attack. According to a press release from the The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the attack happened at the boy's home in Calabasas, California while the boy was playing in the front yard.
Posted by
B106

How Texans can Help Those Affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana over the weekend, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Now our neighbors to the east need our help. Hurricane Ida stormed into Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, which was the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The massive storm left New Orleans without power, and the people of Louisiana needing help with supplies like water, food, and clothing.
Texas StatePosted by
B106

Keep the Good Times Rollin: Texas Is Now Free to Produce Smokable Hemp

A ban on the manufacture, distribution, and retail sale of smokable hemp products in Texas was recently overturned after a long battle over legality. On August 23, 2021, Judge Lora Livingston of the 261st District Court sided in favor of the plaintiffs in the case of Crown Distributing LLC, et al. v. Texas Department of State Health Services, et al, who were opposed to the ban on distribution and sales of smokable hemp.
Texas StatePosted by
B106

What are Tar Balls and Why are They Washing Up on Texas Beaches?

If you happen to make a trip to the Texas coast anytime soon and you see a black blob of gooey stuff, don't panic - it's just tar balls, and apparently they happen naturally. My first thought was "Texas Tar Balls Invade the Texas Coast," similar to the 1958 Steve McQueen classic, "The Blob". It Eats You Alive!
Texas StatePosted by
B106

Texas Man Strips Down to Underwear at School Board Meeting

Maybe it was the heat of the moment that got to this guy. A parent at a Dripping Springs school board meeting stripped down to his undies while discussing masks. According to a report from the Dripping Springs Century News, James Akers is a 15 year resident and a parent of a high schooler in the Dripping Springs Independent School District. Akers was attending a school board meeting on Monday that was originally intended to review the agenda for next week's meeting, but would eventually turn into a discussion on the district's current mask-optional stance.
Waco, TXPosted by
B106

Waco School Temporarily Closed Due To Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

A local school has been forced to close for in person instruction due to multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases. Our partners at News 10 report that Harmony Science Academy in Waco has experienced a number of alarming confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff members since school resumed. in a recent...
Posted by
B106

Two Small Local Towns Top the List of Worst Speed Traps in Texas

Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than a speeding ticket. It's no secret that the smaller the town, the more aggressive the local police department can be on issuing speeding tickets. I get it really - the town needs some source of revenue, and speeding tickets are certainly a way to get some.

Comments / 0

Community Policy