Florida Couple Arrested After Using Fake Vaccination Cards for Hawaii Trip

Maybe it was the heat of the moment that got to this guy. A parent at a Dripping Springs school board meeting stripped down to his undies while discussing masks. According to a report from the Dripping Springs Century News, James Akers is a 15 year resident and a parent of a high schooler in the Dripping Springs Independent School District. Akers was attending a school board meeting on Monday that was originally intended to review the agenda for next week's meeting, but would eventually turn into a discussion on the district's current mask-optional stance.