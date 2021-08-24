'40 over 40'

In early December, John Davis, a wilderness advocate, was riding his bike on a dirt road near his home—a cabin deep in the woods—a few miles outside of the town of Westport. Davis has lived here for nearly three decades and knows the area’s hills and valleys better than just about anyone, so the presence of a “For Sale” sign on 70 acres of forestland caught his eye. The parcel was one that he’d been hoping a land trust would acquire as part of an ongoing project to establish a wildlife corridor connecting the Adirondacks’ High Peaks with the gentle, low-lying hills of the Champlain Valley, an ecosystem known for its unusual mix of limestone soils and rare plant species. Over the last couple of decades a handful of conservation groups, often through easements with private landowners, has succeeded in protecting about half of the 15,000 acres that would be needed to complete the Split Rock Wildway. (Its name comes from nearby Split Rock Mountain Wild Forest, 3,700 acres of state-owned land.)