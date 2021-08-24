Cancel
NFL

Budda Baker and Candy a Weekend Must-Have

By Howard Balzer
All Cardinals
 7 days ago

Sometimes interviews with players reveal things about them that no one would have suspected.

That was surely the case with Cardinals safety Budda Baker, who spent time with local reporters after Tuesday’s practice.

Baker touched on several subjects, including the growth of rookie linebacker Zaven Collins and what he thinks about being ranked 19th in the NFL Top 100.

But Baker gave a glimpse into some of his eating habits when he was asked if he ever thinks about his recklessness on the field and whether that will have to be tempered over time.

First, Baker said, “For me, no. I mean, I take care of my body so much. My girlfriend is a body worker and nutritionist and does a lot of things for me. So, I take care of my body each and every day. I don't eat sugar or sweets Monday through Friday. The sugar I have is from fruit and I take care of my body to the highest extent. So although people like to say I'm reckless, people like to say I'm a little reckless, but I like to say, 'Yeah I'm reckless, but I still take care of my body.'”

He said that is largely because of being fundamentally sound in his technique.

“The tackles I make, they don't hurt me,” he said. “I feel good. I'm a shoulder-tackling, wrap-up, I'm-going-to-hit-you-low-in-your-thigh-boards guy. I might have gotten a couple fines in the past, but that's I feel like offensive players ducking their heads. So, for me, it's just continuing to take care of my body and continuing to get bigger, faster and stronger the ways that I feel like I can and it's been great since.”

The Monday-through-Friday comment piqued the interest of the media, so Baker was asked what his “cheat snacks” are on the weekends.

He said, “Oh yeah. I'm a big candy guy. I love candy. So like gummy worms. Have you had the Albanese gummy bears, gummy worms? Go get them from the store. They're awesome. They taste great. And ice cream. I like ice cream. Kind of lactose intolerant, so I keep it on the low ice cream.”

There you have it. Budda Baker giving guidance on the best gummi bears to buy. And, yes, that’s the way the Albanese company spells “gummi.”

