Is it Crunch-Time Before Your Climbing Vacay? Here’s How to Get Trip-Fit Fast

By Neil Gresham
Climbing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually at $49 for Climbing and $99 for Outside+. Endurance can’t be built quickly, yet at some point most of us find ourselves in a jam, with a trip booked and only a few weeks to prepare. If you’re about to be spanked in Spain or butt-kicked in Kalymnos, what are the best strategies for making the grade?

Boulder, COClimbing

Pumped Silly? Here’s How to Get Fit for Steep Sport Routes in Four Weeks

While most people might jump right on the wall and crank out lap after lap at a comfortable grade, that type of training by itself won’t really help you tick harder grades or improve at steep sport climbing. Ten laps on a 5.10 will help build endurance on other 5.10s, but when it comes time to work that 5.12 project, you’ll be left wanting.
FitnessClimbing

The Trick To Climbing With Less Pump? Use Your Lower Body. Here’s How.

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits. Feet pasted against the walls on the crux, twenty-fifth pitch of the Premuir Wall (VI 5.13d) on El Capitan, I crouched and coiled. In one movement, I pushed my butt upward, latching the edge that brought me a successful first ascent. Climbers rarely associate the largest set of muscles in the body with technique. But the posterior and hips, in sync with the core, play a major role in good movement. The best climbers move instinctually from the toes up through the butt. The rest of us, however, need to learn careful, conscious skills that become engrained over time.
SportsClimbing

Finding Tom Ballard: Retracing the Steps of an Icon’s Son

The drone had crashed, but Alex Txikon was certain of what he’d seen: the video had shown two motionless bodies. The broad-shouldered Basque alpinist, his beard frosted with ice, hadn’t had time to take a picture before the feed cut out, but the image was burned into his mind. “I recognized their rucksacks, their gloves, their heads, their bodies,” Txikon says. Located within a maze of diagonal rock bands and snow at 5,800 meters, the two bodies were roped together, not 10 feet apart. The upper one was still hanging on a fixed line leading up and out of sight. The lower figure, also attached to the line, was contorted on the slope below his partner.
SportsClimbing

Weekend Whipper: When You Have One Piece of Gear Left, Don’t Drop it Into the Sea

How often do you abort your flash attempt because you dropped a cam into the sea? For Phil Jack, it was an easy decision. Jack set off on Yahoochie (E6 6a/5.12a R), a classic pump-fest on the northeast coast of Scotland. While he normally climbs squarely within his onsight abilities, Jack watched several ascents of Yahoochie that day and decided he had the requisite beta to push his grade.
LifestyleClimbing

How to Climb: Expert Advice for Wide-hand Cracks and Corners

When I first learned to crack climb, I loved tight hand cracks. But when things got a little wider—around three inches—my spirit sank, and all my strength suddenly drained from my body. As I continued my Indian Creek apprenticeship, I began to figure out the dreaded “cups” size. I was finally able to succeed, and even feel a sense of mastery, on such wide-hands climbs as 3 a.m. Crack, Supercrack, and the über-classic, overhanging Think Pink.
WorkoutsClimbing

Summer Slump? Here Are 13 Fun Workouts That Will Get You Fit for Sending Season

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Thanks to your local climbing gym, rock climbing is a four-season, every-day-of-the-week sport. It’s always sunny in the plastic paradise, even during the dark, cold, and wet winter months. Easy and instant access should do wonders for your climbing, but there’s a fatal flaw to many climbers’ training regimen: monotony. It’s easy to fall into a blah routine or just hop on any 5.10 with the shortest line. But infusing your workout (and it is a workout) with purpose, variety, and motivation will yield big results in your strength, endurance, and power.
Carbondale, COClimbing

Where One Man’s Junk Is Another’s Gold: Making a Roadcut Into a Crag

This article was published in the Fall 2021 edition of Gym Climber, available at your local climbing gym. Give someone a roadcut, and they will make it a crag. This is exactly what Deyvisson Bastos Silva did along a lonely stretch of highway on the outskirts of Santo Antônio de Pádua, in northwest Rio de Janeiro state. In case you flunked geography, that’s Brazil, about 5,770.71 miles from our offices in Carbondale, Colorado.
LifestyleClimbing

Why Soft Fingers Crimp Better Than Hard Fingers

When we think of our ability to bear down on small holds, we usually think of tendon strength. But the study “Measuring Lifting Forces in Rock Climbing: Effect of Hold Size and Fingertip Structure” (Roger Bourne, et al.; Journal of Applied Biomechanics, 2011) suggests that high-level climbers’ ability to crimp micro-edges may, surprisingly, be mostly about the amount of soft tissue (“finger pulp”) in their fingertips and the friction created when their tips deform (“squish”) to accommodate the shape of the edge.
FitnessPosted by
InsideHook

Is It Time to Replace Your Running Shoes? Here’s How You’ll Know.

According to Strava, I’ve run about 950 miles since the pandemic started. I’ve worn seven or eight different running shoes over the last 18 months, but the overwhelming majority of that mileage was logged on my Saucony Endorphin Pro 1s, a highly-cushioned, carbon-plated running shoe that I will recommend to just about anyone who will listen.
LifestyleClimbing

Are You Trying to Send 5.12? Here Are 5 Awful Tips

Gradeism is a recently identified disease afflicting the modern climber. Experts say gradeism causes shocking behavior in climbers such as “chasing grades” in order to “get better.” Regular people call this wanting to make progress. Climbers call it wrong. Until now. Yesterday’s training maniac, then ostracized as a total loser,...
SportsClimbing

A Diamond Speed Solo So Fast The Park Ranger Didn’t Believe It

The Casual Route (5.10a) is the most iconic line up the East Face of Longs Peak in Colorado, better known as the Diamond. Technically, the climb is The Integral Route—the name given to it by Chris Revely and Duncan Ferguson after their first ascent in 1977. But in 1978, Charlie Fowler free soloed it and said it was a “casual” affair. The name stuck.
LifestyleClimbing

Deal of the Week: Multi-Pitch Climbing

Is your bread and butter long, wandering routes? Do you relish waking up before the dawn to ascend steep and tall mountain walls? Is your gear frayed, chipped, and worn from countless days of being dragged around granite corners or through sandstone slots? Then head over to Backcountry.com to see the awesome deals they’re offering to update your gear and get you equipped for your next adventure.
RestaurantsQSR Web

Hey, fast casuals: It's time to get back out there!

In a sea of boring restaurant conferences, there is a life raft in the form of the Fast Casual Executive Summit. Instead of hundreds of booths lined with products you won't use and booth hosts stopping you on your way to the bathroom to capture your email address, the Summit, Oct. 3-5 in Charlotte, is a place where operators can learn from one, make new connections and gather information about products and services on our own terms. It's also affordable and provides a stress-free environment for you to learn about growing your business. In a word, it's "fun," and we could all use more of that after these last two years. (Note: we are following all COVID-19 protocol to ensure we provide a safe experience.)
Lifestylevivaglammagazine.com

It’s Officially Summer! How to Keep Yourself Cool, Calm & Collected This Season 

Summer is one of the most intense seasons of the year, bring burning hot days and smotheringly hot nights. This year’s swelling temperatures and heat waves are only making things worse, forcing our bodies to work double over-time in the effort to cool down. That means a bigger risk for summertime major summertime problems, like excessive sweating.
Boulder, COClimbing

Breaking in Tight Rock Shoes—Gradually and Au Naturel

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. My shoes are too tight—now...
SportsClimbing

Brette Harrington Recalls Life With “The Alpinist” and Daring Soloist Marc-André Leclerc

“The Alpinist,” which premiered Saturday night in Squamish, British Columbia, contains the most intense free soloing footage we have ever seen. The Canadian climber Marc-André Leclerc, ages 23 through 25 in the film, climbs the 1000-foot Grand Wall (5.11, AO) on Squamish Chief; does hard ice, and meshes mixed and gloveless hand-on-rock moves; and forges up gigantic, unthinkable mountain faces. It is also the tale of a relationship and great love, and in Brette Harrington of Tahoe, Nevada, an accomplished all-around climber and emergent alpinist, he had his ideal partner.
HobbiesField & Stream

Deadly Trout-Fly Combos for Hopper-Dropper Rigs

Like a lot of fly fishing guides these days, Tom Sadler likes to boost his clients’ chances of catching trout by having them fish with two flies instead of one. He sets them up with the kind of rig known as dry dropper: one floating dry fly and one fly, usually a nymph pattern, drifting below the surface.

