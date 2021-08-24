Cancel
Lindsay Pearce, Ginna Claire Mason & More Set for Broadway Return of Wicked

Broadway.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's good to see them, isn't it? As previously announced, Broadway's smash hit Wicked will resume performances at the Gershwin Theatre as of September 14. Lindsay Pearce will be back to play the role of Elphaba and Ginna Claire Mason will return as Glinda. The production will feature the return...

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

