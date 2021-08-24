Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reportedly Pushed to 2022
It looks like Eddie Brock is on the move again. With Covid-19 cases surging thanks to the delta variant, movie studios are once again looking at the box office landscape and making alternate plans. One of Sony's biggest releases this year, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was already pushed from September to October, but it looks like the studio still isn't entirely comfortable with the plan. Sony is now reportedly looking to delay the Venom sequel yet again, pushing it to 2022.comicbook.com
