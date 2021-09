SOMERSET (CBS13) — After leading a small army that stayed behind to fight the Caldor Fire flames, Robert Reid was back at it on the bulldozer. “Last night was the first night I slept in nine days,” said an exhausted Reid. He was checking a fire break he made. “It saved this guy’s house, it saved everyone’s house,” Reid said. “It saved the schools that I went to, everything.” This Somerset native knew the Caldor Fire was getting close to his home, too close. “So we’re watching it from right here where we stand on the ridge top. We figured this wasn’t going to work...