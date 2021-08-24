Fishing report: Great pike action in shallow main lake shorelines

Editor’s note: Following is a fishing report on the Chetek Chain of Lakes, provided by Steve Sedani of Up-Der-North Guide Service out of Chetek. Pan fishing anglers are catching a mixed bag of crappies and bluegills in 5-8 feet of water with submerged wood structure and also where you find green coontail weeds, which are bright green and full of oxygen. These weeds are good for the fish and a habitat for them. You will find all the species of fish where you find these small weed patches.