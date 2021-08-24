Police arrest suspect in shooting at state Capitol

Police on Tuesday arrested a Southington man on charges he fired multiple shots into the state Capitol in Hartford in late May. Floyd Gollnick, 74, already was behind bars on charges from similar incidents in Southington and Bristol. No one was hurt in those shootings, or on May 30 in Hartford, when Gollnick fired multiple rounds at the Capitol from the driver’s seat of his vehicle parked on Capitol Avenue, police said. The bullet holes were not discovered until the next day.