Portage, IN

FOOTBALL: RSN Top 10 – Week #2

By Nathan Laird
regionsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe heard from some Portage players last week that weren’t thrilled that they weren’t featured in the season opening rankings. Then on Friday they did more than just talk about it – they went out and proved it on the field, beating Morton 26-6, thanks in part to two touchdowns from QB Devan Howard. The Warpath will be the place to be on Friday as the Tribe welcomes former Top 10 team Lowell. The last time the Indians started a season 2-0? You have to go all the way back to 2008.

