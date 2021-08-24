Newborn abducted in Fairfield found safe, reunited with mother
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — UPDATE: Lakesha Brown, 37, is facing a kidnapping charge in connection to the abduction of 4-day-old Kamarion Taylor. Authorities from Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said 4-day-old Kamarion Taylor was abducted from a home in the 600 block of Jerry D. Coleman Street in Fairfield Tuesday. Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons said Tuesday, August 24, they arrested Brown in Bessemer and transported her to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Brown is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.www.wvtm13.com
