Orlando, FL

High Tea & Hats

By Michelle Stevens
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
High Tea & Hats

ORLANDO, Fla. — Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners Gold Key Roofing, Fun Spot America, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store for High Tea & Hats on Sunday, September 12th! Enjoy a lively afternoon tea luncheon and compete for prizes in our hat contest, bid on fabulous items in the live and silent auctions, and don’t forget to choose something wonderful to take home from our wine pull. Find your fabulous hat and join us at The Alfond Inn 300 E. New England AvenueWinter Park, Florida 32789.

Proceeds from this event will go directly to seniors needing our services and will be used to support programs like Meals on Wheels, Neighborhood Lunch Programs, In-Home and Personal Care services designed to keep seniors living safe, healthy and independent lives in their own homes, where they prefer to be.

Reserve your seats today: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/ht202/

©2021 Cox Media Group

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
