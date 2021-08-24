Remains identified as missing teen, two more arrested

Haylie Gonzalez was last seen at a 4th of July party at a home on the 7400 block of NW 5th Terr. She never returned home. A witness told police that they had spoken with a friend who said Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez, the expected killer, had shot and killed someone at the party they were at. The same witness discussed how Bonilla-Lopez facetimed them, requesting help on dumping a body. During the call, Bonilla-Lopez showed the body of Gonzalez, bleeding from her head. The witness asked for Bonilla-Lopez to take the unresponsive Gonzalez to the hospital. Bonilla-Lopez refused, not wanting to go prison. Instead he told the witness he would just dump the body. Bonilla-Lopez called the witness again, telling them that he 'took care of the girl.'