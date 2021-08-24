Cancel
Why We Haven’t Had a New F-Zero

By Dave Ozzy
thexboxhub.com
 9 days ago

It’s the 30th anniversary of Shigeru Miyamoto’s racing masterpiece F-Zero in North America, but it feels like a birthday party for someone who hasn’t turned up. Since 2004’s F-Zero Climax – which, let’s be honest, was a Japanese-only Gameboy Advance game – the closest we’ve come to a return of Captain Falcon has been an appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And with a roster of over 70 characters, you’re getting hard-pressed to find a Nintendo character that doesn’t feature in Smash.

