The Delta variant of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading throughout the country, making case counts soar among mostly unvaccinated individuals. For those who'd wish to travel this summer but are concerned about the risks of COVID-19, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 map, which measures the spread of the virus throughout each county in the U.S. While many of the counties in America are reporting high levels of spread, there are a few destinations that are reporting only moderate to low transmission. Additionally, there are some international destinations currently at a Level 1 travel advisory that are safe for travel right now.