Beyoncé & JAY-Z Team Up For Tiffany & Co.’s New Campaign

By rahwillz
power106.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé and JAY-Z have teamed up with Tiffany & Co. for a new campaign dubbed “ABOUT LOVE.”. The campaign is the first in which the two have appeared alongside each other in a campaign. The photo, taken by Mason Poole displays both Bey and JAY standing in front of a never-before-seen painting from 1982 by Jean-Michel Basquiat called Equals Pi.

