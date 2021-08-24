SpellForce III Reforced gets December console release
Remember when December was a wasteland for new game releases? Not any more and the latest to rock up with a December 2021 release is that of SpellForce III Reforced. An RPG/RTS hybrid that will be debuting on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5 come December 7th 2021, SpellForce III Reforced puts players in the boots of a hero and of a general at the same time. You’ll be tasked with gathering your companions, solving quests, gaining experience and loot, leveling up and ultimately evolving your skills – all while you are taking command of an army, choosing the best tactics, building a magnificent base and getting your economy up and running to provide steady reinforcements. Yeah, there’s a lot going on here.www.thexboxhub.com
