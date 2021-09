Remember that part in Scratch, the documentary about turntablism from 2001, when DJ Qbert talks about the various sounds one can make with a record on a turntable as “words.” He talks about how knowing more of those words lets you be more articulate as a DJ. And then he demonstrates by making fart sounds and burp sounds. And then he goes on to show just how brilliant someone can be with two turntables and a fader. As it turns out, you can do the same thing with two cassettes, a fader, and two specially made cassette players. Here’s more from CDM: