Error Instruments’ Loopman is an experimental cassette Walkman instrument

REVIEW – For the past couple of months I have been rehabbing a bathroom in my basement that the previous homeowner had obviously neglected for many years. It needed a lot of work and as a DIYer, I was up to the task. Now I am at the stage where I am working on the finishing touches and sound/music is a feature I want to add. I have this idea of adding a shelf that I will build inside of the shower to place the speaker on, but that would mean that the speaker would have to be waterproof and somewhat durable. I wonder if this Votomy VT360 Bluetooth speaker will do the trick? Let’s see!!