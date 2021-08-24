Error Instruments’ Loopman is an experimental cassette Walkman instrument
Also from the mad genius of Error Instruments – Loopman is a Walkman-style tape record player-looper, modded for speed manipulation, recording, and CV input. As flea market shoppers know, the portable cassette player, a la Sony’s iconic Walkman, is already a versatile instrument of sorts. Apart from that unique saturated sound of the tape medium itself, you get terrestrial radio tuning, recording (sometimes), analog control of speed, and with some work, looping.cdm.link
Comments / 0