The 72nd annual Grayson County Fair kicks off tomorrow evening. This year, the fair will offer carnival rides, karaoke, and a beauty pageant. “We have one of the best county fairs in the state. I want to invite people that are interested in a demolition derby, also the truck tractor pull is a big event for Saturday. One price gets you all the rides and all the activities,” says Rick Embry, Fair Board member and Mayor of Leitchfield. For more information on events and pricing of the fair, visit graysoncountyfair.net.