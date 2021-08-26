Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cary, NC

THIS WEEKEND: Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival in Cary

Posted by 
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mqmsc_0bbh39pg00

CARY - The 45th Annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival begins this Saturday, August 28 at 9 am.

Located at the Town Hall campus in Downtown Cary, this two-day event will feature award-winning artists, live music, roving entertainment, children's activities, and a variety of food and drink vendors.

Four stages will highlight the festival footprint and will include musical performances including jazz, bluegrass, reggae, rock, funk, and more. To view a map of the festival layout, click here .

Downtown parking availability may be limited, so festival attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the free festival shuttles. Shuttles depart from Green Hope High School located in west Cary at 2500 Carpenter Upchurch Rd. Buses will depart around the clock beginning at 8:30 am on Saturday and Noon on Sunday.

For more information on the 45th Annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival, click here .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cary, NC
Society
Cary, NC
Government
City
Cary, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Lazy#Live Music#Jazz#Cary The 45th#Green Hope High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Mollie Tibbetts' killer sentenced to life in prison

The man convicted in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was sentenced to life in prison Monday, three years after she disappeared while on an evening run. Judge Joel Yates sentenced Cristhian Bahena Rivera to life without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence for...

Comments / 3

Community Policy