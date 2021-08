Nordstrom Fails To Impress The Market With Q2 Results. Don't get us wrong, Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) had a great quarter just one that failed to impress when compared with the industry peers. While strong tailwinds continue to blow through the industry, consumers have voted with their dollars and those votes are being counted. In the eyes of JPMorgan, where analysts just lowered the stock to an underweight rating, the good times for this company could be as good as they're going to get. The trends within the industry may be strong but that won’t matter if the company has already maxed out its market. The headline “Nordstrom Raises Guidance” only means so much when the analysts were already expecting it.