Here are release dates for every Netflix original movie coming this fall

It’s been a tough year for the entertainment industry, as COVID-19 has once again kept theaters from filling up. Sequels to massive movies are making a fraction of what they would in a typical year. According to Box Office Mojo , Black Widow has made under $400 million worldwide. It’s the lowest box office for a Marvel movie since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger . But while studios struggle to fill seats and consider delaying even more releases ahead of the holiday season, Netflix is continuing to pump out original movies at a furious pace . In fact, on Monday, Netflix shared a list of dozens of movies slated to hit the streaming service this fall.

Today’s Top Deal







Price: $19.99

You Save: $5.00 (20%)

Buy Now

By my count, Netflix has 42 movies coming out between September and December. As per usual for Netflix, they range from relatively small independent projects to huge blockbusters.

Among the blockbusters is Army of Thieves , which is a prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie Army of the Dead . We’re also getting Red Notice in November, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. It has been called “the biggest movie Netflix has ever done” by a producer. And it wouldn’t be a holiday season without a new Princess Switch .

Netflix Fall Movies | September

Afterlife Of The Party – September 2nd

– September 2nd Worth – September 3rd

– September 3rd Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali – September 9th

– September 9th Kate – September 10th

– September 10th Nightbooks – September 15th

– September 15th Schumacher – September 15th

– September 15th Intrusion – September 22nd

– September 22nd The Starling – September 24th

– September 24th My Little Pony: A New Generation – September 24th

– September 24th Sounds Like Love – September 29th

– September 29th No One Gets Out Alive – September 29th

Netflix Fall Movies | October

The Guilty – October 1st

– October 1st Diana: The Musical – October 1st

– October 1st There’s Someone Inside Your House – October 6th

– October 6th Found – October 20th

– October 20th Night Teeth – October 20th

– October 20th Stuck Together – October 20th

– October 20th Army of Thieves – October 29th

– October 29th Hypnotic – October

– October Fever Dream – October

Netflix Fall Movies | November

The Harder They Fall – November 3rd

– November 3rd Love Hard – November 5th

– November 5th A Cop Movie – November 5th

– November 5th Passing – November 10th

– November 10th Red Notice – November 12th

– November 12th tick, tick…BOOM! – November 19th

– November 19th Bruised – November 24th

– November 24th Robin Robin – November 24th

– November 24th 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible – November 29th

– November 29th 7 Prisoners – November

– November A Boy Called Christmas – November

– November A Castle for Christmas – November

– November The Princess Switch 3 – November

Netflix Fall Movies | December

The Power of the Dog – December 1st

– December 1st Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – December 3rd

– December 3rd The Unforgivable – December 10th

– December 10th The Hand of God – December 15th

– December 15th Don’t Look Up – December 24th

– December 24th The Lost Daughter – December 31st

– December 31st Back to the Outback – December

– December Mixtape – December

– December Single All The Way – December

These are all of the movies Netflix currently has slated to launch this fall. We’ll be back soon with a full list of releases for September, but in the meantime, here are some highlights from August .

The post Here are release dates for every Netflix original movie coming this fall appeared first on BGR .