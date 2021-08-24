Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Here are release dates for every Netflix original movie coming this fall

By Jacob Siegal
Posted by 
BGR.com
BGR.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciQ6H_0bbh1LPZ00

It’s been a tough year for the entertainment industry, as COVID-19 has once again kept theaters from filling up. Sequels to massive movies are making a fraction of what they would in a typical year. According to Box Office Mojo , Black Widow has made under $400 million worldwide. It’s the lowest box office for a Marvel movie since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger . But while studios struggle to fill seats and consider delaying even more releases ahead of the holiday season, Netflix is continuing to pump out original movies at a furious pace . In fact, on Monday, Netflix shared a list of dozens of movies slated to hit the streaming service this fall.

Today’s Top Deal


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSzei_0bbh1LPZ00

The best Alexa smart plugs on Amazon are somehow down to just $5 each!

Price: $19.99
You Save: $5.00 (20%)
Buy Now

By my count, Netflix has 42 movies coming out between September and December. As per usual for Netflix, they range from relatively small independent projects to huge blockbusters.

Among the blockbusters is Army of Thieves , which is a prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie Army of the Dead . We’re also getting Red Notice in November, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. It has been called “the biggest movie Netflix has ever done” by a producer. And it wouldn’t be a holiday season without a new Princess Switch .

Netflix Fall Movies | September

  • Afterlife Of The Party – September 2nd
  • Worth – September 3rd
  • Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali – September 9th
  • Kate – September 10th
  • Nightbooks – September 15th
  • Schumacher – September 15th
  • Intrusion – September 22nd
  • The Starling – September 24th
  • My Little Pony: A New Generation – September 24th
  • Sounds Like Love – September 29th
  • No One Gets Out Alive – September 29th

Netflix Fall Movies | October

  • The Guilty – October 1st
  • Diana: The Musical – October 1st
  • There’s Someone Inside Your House – October 6th
  • Found – October 20th
  • Night Teeth – October 20th
  • Stuck Together – October 20th
  • Army of Thieves – October 29th
  • Hypnotic – October
  • Fever Dream – October

Netflix Fall Movies | November

  • The Harder They Fall – November 3rd
  • Love Hard – November 5th
  • A Cop Movie – November 5th
  • Passing – November 10th
  • Red Notice – November 12th
  • tick, tick…BOOM! – November 19th
  • Bruised – November 24th
  • Robin Robin – November 24th
  • 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible – November 29th
  • 7 Prisoners – November
  • A Boy Called Christmas – November
  • A Castle for Christmas – November
  • The Princess Switch 3 – November

Netflix Fall Movies | December

  • The Power of the Dog – December 1st
  • Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – December 3rd
  • The Unforgivable – December 10th
  • The Hand of God – December 15th
  • Don’t Look Up – December 24th
  • The Lost Daughter – December 31st
  • Back to the Outback – December
  • Mixtape – December
  • Single All The Way – December

These are all of the movies Netflix currently has slated to launch this fall. We’ll be back soon with a full list of releases for September, but in the meantime, here are some highlights from August .

The post Here are release dates for every Netflix original movie coming this fall appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 0

BGR.com

BGR.com

237K+
Followers
5K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Dwayne Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Release Dates#The Movies#Christmas#Marvel#The First Avenger#Army Of Thieves#Red Notice#Princess Switch#Netflix Fall Movies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

You might never sleep again after watching this creepy horror movie dominating Netflix today

Netflix is the gift that keeps on giving for lovers of horror movies, with the streamer adding yet another title that will scare you half to death to its staggeringly vast pile of content. The newest addition to the library? The Swarm, a French-language feature film with quite a blood-sucking premise. The central character of The Swarm is Virginie, who lives on and runs a farm with her children — 15-year-old Laura, and 7-year-old Gaston. Virginie raises locusts as a high-protein crop. But, as the Netflix synopsis explains, “Life is hard. Money worries and practical problems are piling up, (and) tensions...
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
TV SeriesZimbio

Canceled TV Shows 2021: See What Got The Axe This Year

It's hard times for some TV shows. The entertainment landscape can be a cold and barren place. Audiences are fickle beasts. While mega-hits like WandaVision, Shadow and Bone, and others blot out the sun, there are plenty of middling, unnoticed shows that get the proverbial axe. Here's a rundown of the TV cancellations of 2021.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Has Another True Crime Hit on Its Hands

Netflix is continuing to cement its place as a go-to source for true crime, and its latest docuseries is proving that fact. Making its way to the streaming library on Wednesday, Aug. 4, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, a new six-part series documenting the rise and fall of Miami drug kingpins Sal Magluta and Willy Falcon, quickly made its way onto the Netflix streaming charts, pushing other popular titles like Manifest to the wayside.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV ShowsComplex

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2021)

Though Netflix and Hulu certainly give it a run for its money, Amazon Prime is no joke when it comes to the TV shows and movies you love. Amazon knows that few of us stick to just one genre, and that's why their selection of movies and TV shows is so great. The streaming platform is stacked with must-see comedy, drama, and horror films, so there's something for everyone. No matter your preferred genre—rom-com, thriller, sci-fi, action, Oscar-winning films—Amazon Prime has something for you.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

What to watch next if you loved Netflix's Virgin River

It's only been a month since Netflix released the third season of Virgin River, but if you're anything like us, you binged all ten episodes in just two days. No judging here. While the streaming giant hasn't yet confirmed if there will be a fourth season, we're going to manifest, manifest and manifest again until the series is back on our screens.
TV & VideosPopculture

Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts

Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.
MoviesDecider

Is ‘The Night House’ Available on Streaming? Where to Watch

Spooky season is arriving a little early this year. Case in point: David Bruckner’s new horror film The Night House, which arrives in theaters on August 20, ushering in a wave of spine-tingling fall releases. But is The Night House available on streaming?. Rebecca Hall stars in the movie as...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Oregonian

Fall TV 2021 premiere dates for new and returning shows

After a tough summer that delivered more distressing news than it did fun getaways, turning back to TV makes sense. Fortunately, the fall TV season is just around the corner, bringing with it new shows, returning series and blessed escapism. Here are premiere dates for the 2021 fall season’s new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy