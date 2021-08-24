Here are release dates for every Netflix original movie coming this fall
It’s been a tough year for the entertainment industry, as COVID-19 has once again kept theaters from filling up. Sequels to massive movies are making a fraction of what they would in a typical year. According to Box Office Mojo , Black Widow has made under $400 million worldwide. It’s the lowest box office for a Marvel movie since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger . But while studios struggle to fill seats and consider delaying even more releases ahead of the holiday season, Netflix is continuing to pump out original movies at a furious pace . In fact, on Monday, Netflix shared a list of dozens of movies slated to hit the streaming service this fall.
By my count, Netflix has 42 movies coming out between September and December. As per usual for Netflix, they range from relatively small independent projects to huge blockbusters.
Among the blockbusters is Army of Thieves , which is a prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie Army of the Dead . We’re also getting Red Notice in November, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. It has been called “the biggest movie Netflix has ever done” by a producer. And it wouldn’t be a holiday season without a new Princess Switch .
Netflix Fall Movies | September
- Afterlife Of The Party – September 2nd
- Worth – September 3rd
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali – September 9th
- Kate – September 10th
- Nightbooks – September 15th
- Schumacher – September 15th
- Intrusion – September 22nd
- The Starling – September 24th
- My Little Pony: A New Generation – September 24th
- Sounds Like Love – September 29th
- No One Gets Out Alive – September 29th
Netflix Fall Movies | October
- The Guilty – October 1st
- Diana: The Musical – October 1st
- There’s Someone Inside Your House – October 6th
- Found – October 20th
- Night Teeth – October 20th
- Stuck Together – October 20th
- Army of Thieves – October 29th
- Hypnotic – October
- Fever Dream – October
Netflix Fall Movies | November
- The Harder They Fall – November 3rd
- Love Hard – November 5th
- A Cop Movie – November 5th
- Passing – November 10th
- Red Notice – November 12th
- tick, tick…BOOM! – November 19th
- Bruised – November 24th
- Robin Robin – November 24th
- 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible – November 29th
- 7 Prisoners – November
- A Boy Called Christmas – November
- A Castle for Christmas – November
- The Princess Switch 3 – November
Netflix Fall Movies | December
- The Power of the Dog – December 1st
- Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – December 3rd
- The Unforgivable – December 10th
- The Hand of God – December 15th
- Don’t Look Up – December 24th
- The Lost Daughter – December 31st
- Back to the Outback – December
- Mixtape – December
- Single All The Way – December
These are all of the movies Netflix currently has slated to launch this fall. We’ll be back soon with a full list of releases for September, but in the meantime, here are some highlights from August .
