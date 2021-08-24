‘No Way Home’ leak gives us our first look at the other Spider-Man variants

Sony finally released the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer late on Monday. About a day earlier, we saw a blurry, unfinished version of the trailer that leaked online. The trailer reveals everything that Sony and Marvel are willing to tell the audience at this point in time. The first teaser confirms the multiverse will play a massive role in the film. It also takes the first few steps towards confirming the movie’s biggest spoiler. We get to see the Spider-Man 3 villain whose appearance in the film is already confirmed. That’s Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, with the actor having leaked this big No Way Home secret months ago.

The first trailer doesn’t show the superheroes we’re dying to see, now that No Way Home’s big secret is out. But a separate photo leak might give us our first look at the other two Spider-Man variants: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Today’s Top Deal







Price: $89.00

You Save: $40.00 (31%)

Buy Now

Where are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield?

The final first trailer and the leaked version are identical when it comes to scenes and dialogue. The trailer shows many of the film’s main stars, including some of the expected regulars. We get to see Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), MJ (Zendaya), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Ned (Jacob Batalon), and Happy (Jon Favreau). There’s also a great Wong (Benedict Wong) cameo in the film. It’s the second Wong cameo this year after the Shang-Chi surprise . We also hear J. Jonah Jameson’s (J.K. Simmons) voice early in the clip.

But you know who aren’t in the first Spider-Man 3 trailer? Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the actors who will play Sony’s two alternate-reality Spider-Man versions in No Way Home . This is Hollywood’s biggest open secret right now, one that Sony and Marvel could not stop from leaking.

The No Way Home Spider-Men photo leak

While the first Spider-Man 3 trailer doesn’t give us these two characters, a different leak might just do it.

Without further ado, this is the image that popped up on social media on Monday, a few hours before the first No Way Home trailer was released. As is always the case with No Way Home leaks, the photo came with warnings that it might be fake.

This might be the first No Way Home photo that shows the two other Spider-Man versions. It appears as though Maguire and Garfield are both seen scaffolding while getting ready to film.

Some say the new No Way Home leak is real

The @ViewerAnon Twitter account says the “see-through” image is real, and the image artifacts are due to the “shutter and a moving camera.”

Separately, others found a similar image from the No Way Home set showing the same place where Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men are seen above:

Of course, that’s not enough to confirm that these two Spider-Man variants will appear in the film. But the trailer does show one villain from Sony’s movies, and that’s Molina’s Doc Ock. On top of that, four other members of the Sinister Six appear in the trailer. You just have to keep pausing the clip to spot them.

More evidence that Tobey Maguire is in No Way Home

If you’re still not convinced No Way Home is a multiverse movie that involves previous Peter Parker actors, then we have even more evidence for you. A new No Way Home toy showing a “Variant Spider-Man” has leaked. From the looks of it, this is Maguire’s Spider-Man:

Finally, actor JB Smoove apparently confirmed that Tobey Maguire is in No Way Home in an interview with The Illuminerdi . First of all, the actor said that James Foxx is coming back as Electro in No Way Home :

Of course man, Jamie Foxx coming back, baby. Come on, what’s up, Jamie! That’s my dude right there, I’m excited, I’m very excited about it.

When asked what Spider-Man version he’s most excited to see sharing the screen with Tom Holland, Smoove choose Tobey Maguire.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17th, so we have plenty of time to see whether Sony and Marvel will confirm that Maguire and Garfield are in the movie before it premieres. Thankfully, the film doesn’t appear to be delayed at this point, as the teaser trailer still lists the same launch date.

The post ‘No Way Home’ leak gives us our first look at the other Spider-Man variants appeared first on BGR .