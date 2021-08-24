Alabama’s July unemployment rate at 3.2% | State remains below national rate, wages hit new record high
MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted July 2021 unemployment rate is 3.2%, down from June’s rate of 3.3%, and well below July 2020’s rate of 7.4%. July’s rate represents 71,627 unemployed persons, compared to 73,769 in June and 165,510 in July 2020. Alabama remains below the July national rate of 5.4%.www.sandmountainreporter.com
