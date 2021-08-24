SummerSlam gives momentum to WWE, Las Vegas

Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch’s return to World Wrestling Entertainment during SummerSlam isn’t the only reason the company is feeling momentum going into the fall.

Last Saturday’s card at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was the highest-grossing SummerSlam ever, according to the company. It marked the first time it was held at a stadium in the U.S., with 51,326 fans in attendance. The 1992 SummerSlam was at London’s Wembley Stadium.

It was also the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam since the event started in 1998. WWE and Peacock didn’t release streaming numbers but both said there was an increase in viewers compared to last year.

SummerSlam’s success also makes it likely stadiums will host it in the future. For a long time, the company’s only stadium event was WrestleMania, but the Royal Rumble has joined the rotation in previous years.

WWE also announced it will return to Las Vegas next year when Money In The Bank will be held over July 4th weekend at Allegiant Stadium. The company will now have five tentpole events with Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Money In The Bank, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

Las Vegas could also be in the mix for a future WrestleMania. Next year’s event is in Dallas, with the 2023 event headed to Los Angeles.

The event marks the first time in history that Money In The Bank will be held at an NFL stadium.

“Las Vegas, its residents and visitors have demonstrated that Vegas is the perfect city for our biggest events,” WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Kahn said.

Lesnar and Lynch’s return also sets up some of WWE’s main storylines for the fall. Lesnar came out to confront WWE champion Roman Reigns after his win over John Cena while Lynch won the Smackdown women’s title over Bianca Belair.

Lesnar has not been seen on WWE television since last year’s WrestleMania while Lynch was away since last May due to her pregnancy.