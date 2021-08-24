Cancel
Nine Defendants Added to San Fernando Valley Gang Indictment

By City News Service
Nine new defendants and a series of previously uncharged murders are included in a Los Angeles federal grand jury indictment unsealed today that significantly expands a wide-ranging racketeering indictment targeting an arm of a transnational street gang.

