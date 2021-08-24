Halo Infinite to skip co-op at launch: “We needed to pick a moment”
The latest Halo Infinite development update has confirmed that the highly anticipated shooter sequel is still slated to land in the vague time window of "Holiday 2021." But the latest news confirms that the game will ship with a bit less content than series fans might have expected. For the first time in the series' history, a Halo shooter game will launch without multiplayer co-op as an option for its "campaign" half.arstechnica.com
Comments / 0