Building a community fabric: Unionville couple launches Farmer & Co

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be perfectly acceptable to proclaim that the seeds that began Farmer & Co in Unionville in July were first planted at a Philadelphia train station. It was there that Unionville native Jessie Mooberry accidentally ran into her high school classmate and Bucks County-born and raised Soren Rubin again after a seven-year absence. Soon after, a romance began, and six months later, Rubin moved to San Francisco to be with Mooberry.

Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas abortion clinics turning away patients ahead of draconian new law

Some Texas abortion clinics are already turning patients away even before the state's harsh new abortion law goes into effect at midnight. Since mid-August, all 11 of the Planned Parenthood health centers in Texas that provide abortion services have stopped scheduling visits after Sept. 1 for abortions past six weeks of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood's decision was prompted by a law known as S.B. 8, which bans abortions in Texas as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

