Building a community fabric: Unionville couple launches Farmer & Co

It would be perfectly acceptable to proclaim that the seeds that began Farmer & Co in Unionville in July were first planted at a Philadelphia train station. It was there that Unionville native Jessie Mooberry accidentally ran into her high school classmate and Bucks County-born and raised Soren Rubin again after a seven-year absence. Soon after, a romance began, and six months later, Rubin moved to San Francisco to be with Mooberry.