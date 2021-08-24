Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Crime reports for Aug. 24, 2021

Moultrie Observer
 7 days ago

• Reginald Bernard Jackson, 22, 599 Freedom Trail, Brunswick, Ga., was charged August 21 with D.U.I., improper tag display and loud volume. • Antonio Diaz, 21, 206 Ceader Road, was charged August 22 with failure to drive within a single lane, driving without a license, D.U.I.- drugs/alcohol, duty upon striking fixture, seatbelt violation, unsafe operation of radio or phone, interference with government property and open container in vehicle.

www.moultrieobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
City
Moultrie, GA
Moultrie, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Ave#Shoplifting#Domestic Violence#Hit And Run#D U I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas abortion clinics turning away patients ahead of draconian new law

Some Texas abortion clinics are already turning patients away even before the state's harsh new abortion law goes into effect at midnight. Since mid-August, all 11 of the Planned Parenthood health centers in Texas that provide abortion services have stopped scheduling visits after Sept. 1 for abortions past six weeks of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood's decision was prompted by a law known as S.B. 8, which bans abortions in Texas as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy