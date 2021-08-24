Crime reports for Aug. 24, 2021
• Reginald Bernard Jackson, 22, 599 Freedom Trail, Brunswick, Ga., was charged August 21 with D.U.I., improper tag display and loud volume. • Antonio Diaz, 21, 206 Ceader Road, was charged August 22 with failure to drive within a single lane, driving without a license, D.U.I.- drugs/alcohol, duty upon striking fixture, seatbelt violation, unsafe operation of radio or phone, interference with government property and open container in vehicle.
