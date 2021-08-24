Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

I can’t imagine any reason to do that so I’ll ask why?

By Hoakie82 Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI believe you'd get your ass kicked wearing somethin like that, man. ** -- TexasGobbler 08/24/2021 5:47PM. I can’t imagine any reason to do that so I’ll ask why? ** -- Hoakie82 08/24/2021 4:09PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Apparelsportswar.com

Nope. If I can't have this one, I just don't wear one...

Who would pay $500 for this jacket originally? TJ Maxx had it tonight $25.. -- Alan11 08/18/2021 8:44PM. Nope. If I can't have this one, I just don't wear one... -- TexasGobbler 08/18/2021 10:20PM. Couldn't have found it at the Cburg TJMaxx, Tech students emptied that -- HokieGator 08/18/2021 9:05PM.
Sportssportswar.com

I'll probably call Monday if I don't see them-thanks.

Have you called the ticket office? Sometimes there have been cases of -- hokiepro 08/22/2021 05:41AM. This I’m sure is a stupid question but does this mean one can no -- uber hokie 08/21/2021 12:24PM. This will suck. As long as it was a real ticket, I'd trust the scalpers...
Petsgoodmenproject.com

Why “I Can’t Read Your Mind” Is Dishonest

It occurred to me today that when someone says, “I can’t read your mind,” it’s really more of a cop out and a way to shift the blame, rather than an expression of surprise at someone’s expectations. Because in truth, if you know someone well, you should be able to “read their mind” in a sense. And we really only ever use this phrase with people we know well.
Musicsportswar.com

Can’t imagine they had too many tours left in them. I think they have

Slowly been piecing together a new album, not sure how much they already have complete. The Who were (relatively) young when Moon died. Zeppelin just said ‘f$&! it’ with Bonham. Wouldn’t think they would try to train a new drummer at this point, although obviously are doing it for upcoming...
Educationsportswar.com

I guess the reason I asked the question is because I am not sure

Which would be considered the "root cause" and which would be considered the "symptom." Why try to treat the symptom if the treatment never addresses the root cause?. Now if the courts end up breaking the relationship between NIL and compensation, then the schools will have a whole other host of problems on its hands.
Relationship Advicemomjunction.com

10 Reasons Why You Are In Love With Someone You Can't Have

Love is an integral part of life, and falling in love is both a mental and physical process. Since time immemorial, lovers have endured untold hardships, even crossing seas, traversing unbearable desert sands, and fighting bitter battles for requited or unrequited love. Being in love can be a thrilling, even...
Footballsportswar.com

We'll see what happens but I imagine this will be a broad frame work

That the 3 conferences will agree to work within. This was to quick for an actual merger to occur because of all the legalize that would be involved from three different media contracts. So voting, what NIL will look like, and playoff expansion probably were the core. And of course some scheduling agreements.
ReligionThought Catalog

Read This When You Feel Like God Is Far Away

Although God may seem far away, he is right there with you. It may seem that he has been distant and he is not as present in your life as he used to be, but he is still there. Remember that he said that he will never leave us or forsake us, and he is a man of his word. I know that you have been busy and life has been overwhelming, but I know you still yearn for your conversations with him, and you still yearn for the times that he has guided you through every decision that you’ve made. I am here to tell you he has been at every step, looking down on you proud at how far you have come. He has had a front row seat in your life, and he knows how much it has taken you to get to this point. He knows all that you can accomplish and he is not surprised when you do well.
Colorado Stateourcommunitynow.com

We Asked YOU: What Words and Phrases Do People ALWAYS Say Wrong?

Your answers made us both cringe and sympathize ... When it comes to grammar, we here at Our Community Now can be some real sticklers—just ask the non-writers in our office! We decided to take our love of grammar to Facebook, to ask you: What are some phrases and words you ALWAYS hear people say wrong?
sportswar.com

Hey, you do you. If you don't feel comfortable

Going in the office than work with leadership to hopefully continue doing that. I am just saying that with proper safety protocols and associates being vax'd, the benefit of going into the office out weighs the risk in my view. But this is an F'd up time we live in,...
Moviessportswar.com

I don’t think it’ll last forever (we’ll see)

Tarantino had an interesting theory about how he expects a sort of late 60s counter culture movement to happen at some point in response to the current paradigm. Who knows when (or if) that’ll be, Though.
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

Don’t Let Heartbreak Convince You To Hide Away

Don’t let heartbreak convince you you’re unlovable. Your worth doesn’t change with your relationship status, so your opinion of yourself shouldn’t change either. Even though this relationship has run its course, there will be more in the future. Losing one love doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with you. It isn’t an excuse to start hating yourself. Be gentle with your heart because it deserves to feel full.

Comments / 0

Community Policy