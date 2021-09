The weather today will be showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 67 and low around 49. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible during the day and new precipitation amounts overnight between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.