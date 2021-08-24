Cancel
Samsung announces $205 billion investment plan

By Agence France-Presse
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung Group unveiled a $205 billion investment blueprint on Tuesday aimed at making the company a leader in a range of technologies from semiconductors to robotics and creating 40,000 new jobs. The tech giant is South Korea’s largest conglomerate and its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the...

EconomyUS News and World Report

SK Innovation to Invest $1 Billion in a New Battery Factory in China

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will invest 1.2 trillion won ($1.04 billion) in a new battery factory in China. The investment comes as global automakers shift to electric vehicles (EV) to comply with environmental regulations, leading to increasing demand for EV batteries. The...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung seeks to expand production for its new foldable smartphones

Samsung Electronics is apparently planning on expanding the production capacity for its foldable smartphones. The news arrives as the company’s newly launched Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 handsets see an unexpected demand across the globe. As per KedGlobal, Samsung Display, the company’s display technology unit, has increased its...
Businessjust-auto.com

How will exit from auto manufacturing help Samsung?

Samsung has reportedly decided to bring the final curtain down on its automotive OEM dream and sell its 19.9% stake in Renault Samsung Motors. The move will end Samsung’s 27-year-old presence in automotive manufacturing. Established in 1994, Samsung ceded ownership of the business to Renault in 2000. Since then, Samsung has been a silent partner and present in the auto business receiving dividends and trademark royalty, without any involvement in the Renault Samsung Motors management.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor announced

Samsung today announced two new sensors — ISOCELL HP1 and ISOCELL GN5. The HP1 is Samsung’s latest and world’s first 200 MP image sensor with 0.64μm pixels. ISOCELL HP1 is the first ultrahigh-resolution that comes in a small package for today’s handheld devices. Samsung says pictures taken processed through HP1 stay sharp even when cropped or resized. It’s got a new “ChameleonCell technology” that can change its pixel layout depending on the environment, two-by-two, four-by-four, sixteen-by-sixteen, and so on.
Businessmartechseries.com

Databricks Raises $1.6 Billion Series H Investment at $38 Billion Valuation

Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced a $1.6 Billion round of funding to accelerate innovation and adoption of the data lakehouse, as the data architecture’s popularity across data-driven organizations continues to grow at a rapid pace. The Series H funding, led by Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), puts Databricks at a $38 billion post-money valuation. Counterpoint Global is joined by other new investors including Baillie Gifford, ClearBridge Investments and UC Investments (Office of the Chief Investment Officer of the Regents of the University of California). Existing investors participating in the round include Andreessen Horowitz, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Coatue Management, Fidelity Management & Research, Franklin Templeton, GIC, Greenoaks, Octahedron Capital, funds and accounts managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Google is investing a billion in “green” cloud infrastructure in Germany

The US umbrella group of Google, Alphabet, wants around one billion euros to build a data center in Hanau near Frankfurt (Main) and the development of a cloud infrastructure in the Berlin-Brandenburg area as well as the production of electricity from renewable energies by around 2030 put. Google announced this on Tuesday. The green electricity will then be used to enable the group to operate its cloud division in Germany in a climate-neutral manner in the long term.
EconomyTire Business

Global tire investments increase by $2 billion

Tire makers around the globe committed nearly $7 billion over the past year toward new factories and capacity expansions; more than three-fourths of which is earmarked for projects throughout Asia. The total is roughly $2 billion greater than the amount tracked by Tire Business during the August 2019-August 2020 period...
Businesstechgig.com

Apple, Google, Amazon et all plan to invest billion dollars on cyber security with US government

At a White House meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday, business leaders from a variety of industries promised billions of dollars to bolster cybersecurity efforts. The discussion comes after several high-profile cyberattacks, including those on government software contractor SolarWinds and oil pipeline Colonial Pipeline, which have heightened the importance of such security challenges.
Businessciodive.com

Tech CEOs to invest billions in cybersecurity support

President Joe Biden met with tech, financial services, energy and utilities, and insurance CEOs on Wednesday, including the heads of Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft, raising concerns about cybersecurity gaps in the private sector. There's also a growing concern that the skilled cybersecurity workforce in the U.S. is insufficiently growing to meet demand.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Samsung to invest $206 bln by 2023 for post-pandemic growth

SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Samsung Group will invest 240 trillion won ($206 billion) in the next three years to expand its footprint in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and robotics in the post-pandemic era, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said. The jewel of South Korea's biggest conglomerate on Tuesday said...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Samsung to invest more than $200bn in next-gen tech by 2023

The South Korean electronics company plans to invest in AI, semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals and robotics for post-pandemic growth. Samsung Group will invest 240trn won ($206bn) over the next three years in an expansion that could see up to 40,000 jobs created. Bloomberg reported that Samsung Electronics plans to expand its footprint...
NFLfrontofficesports.com

Samsung to Invest $206B with Focus on Chip Production

Samsung supplies chips to top gaming companies, and now it’s pouring hundreds of billions into a push to dominate the industry. The Korean tech giant said Tuesday that it will invest $206 billion over the next three years, with a focus on chip manufacturing and biotech. Last year, Samsung won...
BusinessWNEM

Michigan Sugar Company announces plans to invest money in new facility

The Michigan Sugar Company announced plans to invest more than $65 million to build a desugarization facility at its factory in Monitor Township. The new facility will allow the company to produce 80 million lbs. of all-natural sugar from molasses, a byproduct of the process where sugar is extracted from sugarbeets. The company currently has the capacity to extract sugar from 60 percent of its molasses. The new facility will allow for 100 percent extraction.
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Bosch Says the Semiconductor Supply Chains in the Car Industry No Longer Work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...

