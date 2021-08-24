Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Nordstrom raises revenue forecast as customers return to stores

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Nordstrom Inc raised its fiscal 2021 revenue forecast on Tuesday, as Americans buy more apparel and footwear at its stores following the easing of coronavirus restrictions. The resumption of social gatherings, school and college has encouraged people to splurge on everything from tops to dresses, emptying inventories of...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Nordstrom Inc#Americans#Refinitiv Ibes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Financial Reportsphocuswire.com

Hostelworld hoping for demand to return as revenues slump

Hostelworld found itself on the end of a 75% slump in revenue between the first halves of 2020 and 2021, as pandemic-related travel restrictions continued. The budget accommodation online travel agency captured revenue of just €2.9 million between January and June this year, down from €12 million in the same period in 2020.
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Ulta Beauty revenue jumps as same-store sales exceed pandemic

Ulta Beauty's second-quarter earnings blew past estimates amid the resurgence of the beauty category. Ulta’s net income rose to $250.9 billion, or $4.56 per share, in the quarter ended July 31, from $8.1 billion, or 14 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Analysts had expected earnings of $2.59 per share.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Sopheon revenue rises as it converts customers to SaaS

The AIM-traded firm said its annualised recurring revenue reached $19.8m in the six months ended 30 June, from $16.5m a year earlier, which it said demonstrated “strong progress” on its software-as-a-service (SaaS) transition goals. Gross annualised recurring revenue retention for the year to date stood at 97%, compared to 94%...
Businessinvesting.com

Coach owner Tapestry forecasts higher revenue, profit as luxury demand returns

(Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc forecast annual revenue and profit above estimates after posting better-than-expected results on Thursday, expecting vaccine-aided reopening of economies to boost demand for designer apparel and purses. Resumption of social events and growing vaccination rates are expected to aid sales of handbags, shoes and...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

T.J. Maxx owner beats sales estimates as customers return to stores

Aug 18 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) on Wednesday beat market estimates for quarterly net sales, as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions prompted Americans to return to the retail chain's brick-and-mortar discount apparel stores. Off-price retailers including TJX's T.J. Maxx and Burlington Stores Inc (BURL.N) weathered a tough past...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Home Depot tops quarterly same-store sales estimates

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc beat estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, as a rise in revenue from builders and handymen getting back to housing projects helped offset some of the slowdown in demand from do-it-yourself customers. Same-store sales rose 4.5% in the second quarter ended Aug....
Bentonville, ARArkansas Business

Walmart Raises Outlook as Q2 Beats on Profit, Revenue

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. of Bentonville raised its sales outlook for the year as Americans returned to shopping for back-to-school clothes and travel goods during the second quarter. Still, concerns are mounting over how shoppers will behave in the months ahead as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges...
Economy101 WIXX

DoorDash revenue beats as food delivery demand booms

(Reuters) -DoorDash Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as the pandemic-era surge in food delivery stayed strong even after easing curbs and growing vaccination rates encouraged people to dine out more. Companies like DoorDash and its UK peer Deliveroo Plc are benefiting from consumers getting used to food being...
Financial ReportsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) – Zoom Video Communications Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday as demand remained strong for its video-conferencing service from more companies embracing hybrid work. Revenue in the second quarter ended July 31 rose 54% to $1.02 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $991 million, according to...
MarketsSan Diego Business Journal

Petco Quarterly Revenue Tops $1.4 Billion

Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), the Rancho Bernardo-based pet supply retailer and services supplier, announced net income of $75.1 million on revenue of $1.43 billion for its second quarter, which ended July 31. In the same quarter one year ago, Petco reported net income of $7.4 million...
Financial ReportsPosted by
WWD

Nordstrom Reports Q2 Improvements, Raises Outlook Amid Headwinds

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom Inc., citing continued improving trends across categories and geographies as well as headwinds in the supply chain and rising costs, reported net earnings of $80 million, or 49 cents a diluted share for the second quarter, compared to a loss of $255 million, or $1.62 a share, in the year-ago period. Based on top- and bottom-line improvements in the last two quarters, the Seattle-based retailer upped its forecasts for the year. Revenue growth is seen at 35 percent, versus 25 percent previously forecast. EBIT margin is seen at 3 to 3.5 percent of...
Retailinvesting.com

Macy's vs. Nordstrom: Which Department Store Stock is a Better Investment?

Increasing consumer spending and rising foot traffic in stores should drive up department store sales in the coming quarters. Therefore, Macy's (NYSE:M) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Macy's, Inc. (M) and Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) are two popular department stores. M is an omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications, selling a range of apparel, cosmetics, accessories, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, M operated 727 store locations. It operates in Dubai, UAE, and Kuwait under license agreements. JWN, in comparison, is a fashion retailer that provides apparel, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through multiple retail channels, discount stores, boutiques, catalogs, and the internet. As of March 02, 2021, it operated 358 stores in the United States and Canada.
EconomyFlight Global.com

American Airlines’ Q3 revenue ‘trending below forecast’

American Airlines is experiencing a dip in its recovery as fears of the coronavirus’ more-virulent “Delta” variant are causing hesitancy among customers. Vasu Raja, chief revenue officer at the Fort Worth-based carrier, tells an investor conference on 25 August that revenue is “trending below forecast”. The airline still expects to...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Footwear News

Q2 Earnings: Nordstrom Raises Full Year Outlook + More

FN keeps track of all of our earnings coverage for retailers and footwear companies here. August 24: Nordstrom (JWN) Earnings: Net earnings were $80 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. Sales: Sales were to $3.6 billion, marking a 101% increase from Q2 in 2020. CEO Comments: “Our second quarter results demonstrate the strength of our two brands, the power of our ‘closer to you’ strategy and the success of our iconic Anniversary Sale,” said CEO Erik Nordstrom. “We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results.” Outlook: Nordstrom updated its full year outlook...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Nordstrom revenue stuck behind pre-pandemic levels, shares drop

(Reuters) -Nordstrom Inc’s quarterly revenue declined 6% from pre-pandemic levels, sending the department store chain’s shares down 7% aftermarket as investors pitted the lackluster result against strong growth at rivals Macy’s and Kohl’s. Nordstrom also raised its annual revenue forecast, but that did little to lift the mood after the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Insights for Nordstrom

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q1, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) brought in sales totaling $2.92 billion. However, earnings decreased 383.33%, resulting in a loss of $85.00 million. In Q4, Nordstrom earned $30.00 million, and total sales reached $3.65 billion. Why ROCE Is Significant. Changes in earnings and...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Ross Stores Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2

Investing.com - Ross Stores reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Ross Stores announced earnings per share of $1.39 on revenue of $4.81B. Analysts polled by Investing.com EPS of $0.9606 on revenue of $4.47B. Ross Stores 's are up 3% and is...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Sea Ltd Stock Jumps On Solid Q2 Revenue, Raised FY21 Outlook

Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 158.6% year-on-year to $2.3 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.93 billion. Digital Entertainment revenue increased 166.8% Y/Y to $1.0 billion. The bookings rose 64.8% Y/Y to $1.2 billion. Quarterly paying users grew by 84.8%, and quarterly active users increased...

Comments / 0

Community Policy