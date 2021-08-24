Nordstrom raises revenue forecast as customers return to stores

Increasing consumer spending and rising foot traffic in stores should drive up department store sales in the coming quarters. Therefore, Macy's (NYSE:M) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Macy's, Inc. (M) and Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) are two popular department stores. M is an omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications, selling a range of apparel, cosmetics, accessories, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, M operated 727 store locations. It operates in Dubai, UAE, and Kuwait under license agreements. JWN, in comparison, is a fashion retailer that provides apparel, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through multiple retail channels, discount stores, boutiques, catalogs, and the internet. As of March 02, 2021, it operated 358 stores in the United States and Canada.