OBITUARY: Dezman Tre Crow

Angela Bernice Yokum, 45, of Bridge City, passed away on August 10, in Port Arthur. Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Homes. Born in Port Arthur, on November 20, 1975, she was the daughter of Jimmy Yokum and Linda (McGuire) Yokum. Angela was a woman that loved to stay busy, especially if it involved the outdoors. Casting a line on a boat, soaking in the sun at the beach, going to flea markets, enjoying Canton, or just have a great laugh while sitting lakeside; if it was outside, Angela was a part of it. She also loved showing off her artist side with crafts or painting and spending time with her loving family, her niece and nephews even dubbed her “GiGi”. She was a light that will be missed by those that held her close.