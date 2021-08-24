Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Dezman Tre Crow

By Scott
theonefeather.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDezman Tre Crow, age 24, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. He is the son of the late Jason “Crowbar” Crow and Brenda Wildcatt. Dezman is survived by his fiancé, Caressa Jackson; daughter, Natalie Kai Crow; grandmother, Charlotte Crowe George; mother, Dahne Lopez; brothers, AJ Crowe, Aidan Allison, Taylor Wachacha, Eli Crowe, and Aaron Crowe; and sisters, Hilarie Howell and Leslie Ledford. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends – Bunsey Crow, Danny Crow, Carla McCoy, Ray McCoy, Becky Wildcatt, Charlene Crow, Gabe Crow, Fabion Crow, Brooke Lossiah, Franklin McCoy, Joshua Robert Taylor, Logan Woodard, Justin Wade, Luke Hyde, Trenton Owle, Simon Montelongo, Danny French, Josh Taylor, Antonio Bernhisel, Alex Walker, and Jamie Silvers.

www.theonefeather.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Robert Taylor#Long House Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Obit Norman Roberts

Services for Norman Jon Roberts, 62 will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery by Pastor Gregg King. Friends may call 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. The family asks that anyone attending visitation please wear a mask. He died on...
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Forest Park, ILForest Park Review

James Barker, 95

James William Barker, 95, died on Aug. 5, 2021. Born on June 14, 1926, in Oak Park Hospital to William Russell Barker and Mary Wilhelmina Heidelbach, he was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Forest Park and attended elementary school there as did his future wife, one grade behind him. She wasn’t on his radar then. He graduated from Proviso East High School in 1944 and promptly enlisted in the Navy, figuring he’d have a bunk to sleep in. He served through World War II on the West Coast. Although he felt he didn’t deserve credit for serving in the war because he never fired a gun, he served honorably.
The Dominion Post

Gerald Reeves

On June 25, 2021, everyone’s best friend, Gerald Reeves left this world and made his way to the next. Incapable of using his “inside” voice, the heavenly greeting committee heard him from a mile away. Gerry is survived by his sister-in-law Cathern (Reeves) Henline; nephew, Colin Reeves; and niece, Jordyn...
Corydon Democrat

Happy birthday

The Corydon Democrat makes every effort to keep its birthday list updated. If you have a birthday you wish to be added or deleted, please contact us at 812-738-2211. Beryl M. Davis, George S. Hurst, Edw. Rosenbarger, Nancy Jane Wiseman, Joyce Pauline Keith, Glenn Wolfe, Catherine Hartman, David Mills, Paula Carol Ripperdan, Betty Jean Keller, Sam Wilson, Christy Phipps, Amanda Ferriell, Daniel Chinn, Karen Seller, Anna Bush, Debbie Lasley.
villages-news.com

Peggy Dawn Frank

Peggy Dawn Frank, 76, passed from this life at home on August 9, 2021 under the care of her husband John Frank Jr. and her son John Robert Frank in The Villages due to complications from cancer. Peggy was born in Baltimore Maryland the daughter of Robert and Ruth Fahnestock.
NRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Obit Clarence Cannode

Visitation for Clarence E. Cannode II,54 will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial at Grove Cemetery will be at a later date. He died on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at his residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made...
Norton, VACoalfield.com

DANA STEVEN CARTER

Dana Steven Carter “Steve”, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer at Norton Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Steve loved the Lord and fought the good fight. He was deeply loved by his family. He was...
Bridge City, TXkogt.com

Angela Bernice Yokum

Angela Bernice Yokum, 45, of Bridge City, passed away on August 10, in Port Arthur. Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Homes. Born in Port Arthur, on November 20, 1975, she was the daughter of Jimmy Yokum and Linda (McGuire) Yokum. Angela was a woman that loved to stay busy, especially if it involved the outdoors. Casting a line on a boat, soaking in the sun at the beach, going to flea markets, enjoying Canton, or just have a great laugh while sitting lakeside; if it was outside, Angela was a part of it. She also loved showing off her artist side with crafts or painting and spending time with her loving family, her niece and nephews even dubbed her “GiGi”. She was a light that will be missed by those that held her close.
Fairmont, WVThe Dominion Post

Tripp Clayton

Tripp Marshall Clayton, beautiful baby boy of Chelsea Nicole (Swiger) Clayton and Tyler Ray Clayton, gained his little angel wings on Saturday Aug. 14 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, David and Tammy Swiger; paternal grandparents, Debbie and...
Indianapolis, INindypl.org

Newspaper Obituaries

Our Central Library has Indianapolis newspapers on microfilm from about 1822 to the present. You may access the microfilm collection in person during library hours. We have limited staff resources for doing searches, so you will need to provide an exact date of death or burial (see sources below). We will search the newspapers within 5 days of the date of death or burial.

Comments / 0

Community Policy