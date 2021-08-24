OBITUARY: Dezman Tre Crow
Dezman Tre Crow, age 24, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. He is the son of the late Jason “Crowbar” Crow and Brenda Wildcatt. Dezman is survived by his fiancé, Caressa Jackson; daughter, Natalie Kai Crow; grandmother, Charlotte Crowe George; mother, Dahne Lopez; brothers, AJ Crowe, Aidan Allison, Taylor Wachacha, Eli Crowe, and Aaron Crowe; and sisters, Hilarie Howell and Leslie Ledford. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends – Bunsey Crow, Danny Crow, Carla McCoy, Ray McCoy, Becky Wildcatt, Charlene Crow, Gabe Crow, Fabion Crow, Brooke Lossiah, Franklin McCoy, Joshua Robert Taylor, Logan Woodard, Justin Wade, Luke Hyde, Trenton Owle, Simon Montelongo, Danny French, Josh Taylor, Antonio Bernhisel, Alex Walker, and Jamie Silvers.www.theonefeather.com
Comments / 0