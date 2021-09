A popular Smithsonian exhibit will soon be on display in Green River, Wyoming. The Smithsonian press release shares that the ‘Crossroads: Change in Rural America’ exhibit offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century. “The exhibition will prompt discussions about what happened when America’s rural population became a minority of the country’s population and the ripple effects that occurred. Despite the massive economic and demographic impacts brought on by these changes, America’s small towns continue to creatively focus on new opportunities for growth and development...The future is bright for much of rural America as small towns embrace the notion that their citizens and their cultural uniqueness are important assets.” Catch this exhibit at the Sweetwater County Museum from September 11th through October 24th.