Greenville, SC

“U” is for University Center of Greenville

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“U” is for University Center of Greenville. Chartered as the Greenville Higher Education Center by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education in 1987, this nonprofit consortium of higher education institutions is dedicated to increasing access to adult education opportunities in metropolitan Greenville. The center offers undergraduate and graduate degrees with educational opportunities from ten institutions: Anderson University, Bob Jones University, Clemson University, Converse University, Furman University, Greenville Technical College, Lander University, South Carolina State University, University of South Carolina, and University of South Carolina-Upstate. The center is supported by credit-hour charges, membership fees, and state appropriations. The presidents of participating institutions comprise a board of directors that oversees the center. By offering day, evening, and distance education classes, the University Center of Greenville permits adults to work while attending college at their own pace.

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

