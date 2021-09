The Realme brand was created to specifically target a younger demographic, customers that don’t always have the resources to buy the latest and greatest smartphones. More often than not, these users are willing to compromise on some things as long as they get the features that are important to them. In that context, the Realme GT Master Edition seems like the perfect compromise for such a crowd, especially with a quirky design that is meant to appeal to travel-forlorn youngsters. We take a deep dive to see how many compromises Realme had to make and if the essentials that the Realme GT Master Edition offers are enough to make up for them.