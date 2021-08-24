Free Juan Gabriel Tribute Show At Cleveland Square This Weekend
The El Paso community is invited to attend a free tribute concert in honor of Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel this weekend at Cleveland Square Park in downtown El Paso. August 28 marks the fifth anniversary of the death of Juan Gabriel, Mexico’s most influential musical icon. The late Juan Gabriel was set to perform to a sold-out crowd at the Don Haskins Center back in 2016, but the legendary Mexican singer passed away hours before his slated appearance.kisselpaso.com
