El Paso, TX

Free Juan Gabriel Tribute Show At Cleveland Square This Weekend

By Monika
Posted by 
93.1 KISS FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The El Paso community is invited to attend a free tribute concert in honor of Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel this weekend at Cleveland Square Park in downtown El Paso. August 28 marks the fifth anniversary of the death of Juan Gabriel, Mexico’s most influential musical icon. The late Juan Gabriel was set to perform to a sold-out crowd at the Don Haskins Center back in 2016, but the legendary Mexican singer passed away hours before his slated appearance.

93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

