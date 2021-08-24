Free Juan Gabriel Tribute Show At Cleveland Square This Weekend

David Bowie in Labyrinth. I mean, if you are of a certain age seeing David Bowie as Jareth is something you will never forget. He was magical and mystical and so danged sexy in that movie. Ok, granted, there is a whole lot wrong with this movie. David Bowie as the Goblin King Jareth was 39 years old when the movie was filmed and I've seen Jennifer Connelly, who plays Sarah in the movie, listed as either 14 or 16 years old, so yeah, there's that. There is an undeniable sexual undertone to the characters of the Goblin King and Sarah so you'll need to decide if your kids are old enough to make sense of that. It is a gorgeously shot movie as you would expect from the Jim Henson studios.