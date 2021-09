Diamondbacks pitcher Caleb Smith was ejected and his glove confiscated on suspicion of using a foreign substance in Wednesday night's game against the Phillies in Arizona. The lefty swing man was tossed after the top half of the eighth inning, when his glove was inspected by third-base umpire Phil Cuzzi, who also conferred with the other umpires after he apparently discovered what Arizona manager Torey Lovullo later said they determined to be "a couple of suspicious spots, in their opinion," on the glove.