State of Decay 2 Gets the Full Trumbull Valley Map in Homecoming Update
Publisher Microsoft and developer Undead Labs have announced State of Decay 2 gets the full Trumbull Valley map in a new “Homecoming” update. The news that State of Decay 2 gets the full Trumbull Valley map comes after the games previously released “Heartland” update, which let players have somewhat of a look back at the original game’s map. This map essentially unlocks two previously unaccessible areas, and is coming on September 1st.nichegamer.com
