Destiny 2 Crossplay Guide: How to Play With Friends on Other Platforms
Crossplay is finally here for Destiny 2, allowing players to squad up with their friends regardless of what platform they play on. Every Destiny 2 player on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia will finally be able to matchmake together and play Strikes, Raids, Crucible, and more. A few changes have been made to the Destiny 2 account system in order to facilitate crossplay, but it’s fairly easy to get set up. Here’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Destiny 2.attackofthefanboy.com
Comments / 0