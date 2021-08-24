Cancel
Destiny 2 Crossplay Guide: How to Play With Friends on Other Platforms

By Diego Perez
attackofthefanboy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrossplay is finally here for Destiny 2, allowing players to squad up with their friends regardless of what platform they play on. Every Destiny 2 player on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia will finally be able to matchmake together and play Strikes, Raids, Crucible, and more. A few changes have been made to the Destiny 2 account system in order to facilitate crossplay, but it’s fairly easy to get set up. Here’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Destiny 2.

