Afghan families and friends turn to North Bay congressional offices for help for refugees

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal congressional offices say they have received dozens of requests to help Afghan refugees left stranded by the chaos now entering its second week in their home country. U.S. Reps. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said their offices are working to secure Special Immigration Visas for interpreters, medical personnel and others who served the U.S. government during the war in Afghanistan.

