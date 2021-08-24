Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Modest gains nudge Nasdaq above 15,000 for the first time

By ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrTqJ_0bbgghr000
Markets A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021. Wall Street indexes are hovering around record levels in early trading Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 as energy stocks again took the lead. Oil and gas producers were the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 in the early going as energy prices moved higher again, pulling out of a recent slump. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file) (Mark Lennihan)

Wall Street delivered more milestones Tuesday after a modest pickup in stocks nudged the S&P 500 to an all-time high and the Nasdaq composite climbed above 15,000 for the first time.

The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% after a relatively quiet day in the market. Banks and a mix of retailers, travel companies and restaurant chains accounted for much of the upward move. Those gains offset a slide in health care companies, household goods makers and technology stocks.

Investors bid up shares in homebuilders after the government reported that sales of new U.S. homes rose modestly last month. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Treasury yields mostly edged higher. The price of crude oil had its second solid gain in a row, clawing back more of the ground it lost over the previous two weeks.

While investors have been monitoring the developments overseas in Afghanistan and with the coronavirus and its highly contagious delta variant, the absence of any new, bad news today may have helped keep the market moving higher, said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab.

“In a bull market, in an absence of negative catalysts, you tend to get some upside movement,” Frederick said. “It’s slow and gradual, but it continues to trudge forward.”

The S&P 500 rose 6.70 points to 4,486.23. It was the index's fourth-straight gain and its first record high since early last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 30.55 points, or 0.1%, to 35,366.26. The Nasdaq composite climbed 77.15 points, or 0.5%, to 15,019.80. The tech-heavy index also finished at a record high on Monday.

Small-company stocks outgained the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index rose 22.61 points, or 1%, to 2,230.91.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29% from 1.25% the day before.

The market's latest gains bolster its comeback after last week, when the S&P 500 posted its first weekly loss after two weeks of gains. Stocks rose on Monday as investors welcomed the Food & Drug Administration's full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine amid expectations that it may make vaccination adoption more widespread.

The Pfizer vaccine approval has given cities and companies the legal backing to start requiring mandates. On Monday, New York City and the Department of Defense announced vaccine requirements. Shares in Pfizer fell 3.1% Tuesday. Moderna, another coronavirus vaccine maker, dropped 4.1%.

Best Buy jumped 8.3% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting and raising its full-year forecast.

Travel companies also made gains. Las Vegas Sands rose 7.5% and Wynn Resorts added 7%. Airlines and cruise line operators also rose. American Airlines picked up 3.8% and Delta Air Lines added 3.4%, while Norwegian Cruise Line climbed 4.6% and Carnival rose 4.4%.

Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy rose 3% or more as the price of U.S. crude oil rose 2.9%.

Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve as the Kansas City Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming starts later this week. It will likely provide Wall Street with more insight into what the Fed may do about inflation. The concern among investors is that the Fed will reduce its bond-buying program later this year to combat inflation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
72K+
Followers
62K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite#Derivatives#Treasury#The Department Of Defense#Wynn Resorts#Delta Air Lines#Norwegian Cruise Line#Carnival#Occidental Petroleum#Valero Energy#The Federal Reserve#The Kansas City Fed#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S Stock Futures Trade Steady after Record Closes

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures eased slightly in early APAC deals on Tuesday, after two benchmark indices extended fresh record closes yet again as investors eschewed signs of a slowing economic recovery and surging coronavirus cases after last week’s dovish comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell boosted risk appetite.
Marketskitco.com

Gold sees modest price gains, bulls still have momentum

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading mildly up in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Both metals...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices fell Wednesday as investors weigh COVID-19 Delta variant concerns nationwide. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.05% to $353.89. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.08% to $379.95. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell by 0.15%...
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Grind Higher

The S&P 500 has gone back during the course of the trading session on Tuesday as we are testing the idea of the 4500 level being support. If we can stay above there, the market should continue to go much higher, perhaps reaching towards the 4600 level after that. The market tends to move in 200 point increments, and therefore I think 4600 will eventually be tested. If we break down below here, then the uptrend line and the 50 day EMA both come into the picture. Those both should be paid close attention to, and I think it would be a nice pullback that people would be willing to take advantage of.
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Stocks rise on Wall Street, holding near their record highs

Stocks were mostly higherly on Wall Street Monday and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank signaled that it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support. A speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday may have helped ease concerns that a key factor in the market's solid gains this year, low interest rates, will remain for the foreseeable future.
Stockskdal610.com

S&P, Nasdaq futures hit record high on easing taper fears

(Reuters) – Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs on Monday as dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve last week bolstered optimism in an economic rebound and eased fears of a sudden tapering in monetary stimulus. Technology-related stocks including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com, Google-owner Alphabet Inc...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Wall Street gains as dovish Fed eases taper fears

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Aug 30): The S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved to fresh record highs on Monday, led by technology stocks, as investors responded positively to the Federal Reserve's dovish comments on tapering in monetary stimulus and what that might mean for the economic recovery. Apple Inc jumped 3.1% to an...
StocksPosted by
WDBO

S&P 500, Nasdaq notch more records even as the Dow slips

Gains for several Big Tech stocks helped push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to more record highs on Wall Street Monday, even as weakness elsewhere in the market sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average and small-company stocks lower. The S&P 500 also set a record high last Friday...
StocksLas Vegas Herald

U.S. stocks march on to new record highs, Nasdaq advances 184 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks soared on Friday. after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell all but confirmed the Fed's tapering process will begin this year,. "What (Powell) said seemed to be in line with universal expectations, that he wasn't going to say much," Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta told Reuters Thomson Friday. "He did confirm that a taper beginning this year is definitely on the table."
StocksFortune

Crypto jumps, stocks rebound as investors brace for another big Fed week

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Friday's rally in stocks was no blip. At least it doesn't appear that way this morning. U.S. futures are climbing. Asia is rallying, and Europe is holding onto early gains.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD clings to gains above 1.2600 mark, lacks follow-through

A combination of supporting factors assisted USD/CAD to regain positive traction on Thursday. Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and extended some support amid stronger USD. Investors now look forward to the US economic release for some meaningful trading impetus. The USD/CAD pair held on to its modest intraday gains...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Bragg Gaming gains Nasdaq approval

Bragg Gaming Group has seen its company’s common share approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Following the approval, the company’s shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on August 27, under the ticker symbol “BRAG”. Moreover, it will retain its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same ticker.
Stocksthebalance.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Records as Stocks Recoup Losses

U.S. stocks more than recovered last week’s losses, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index reaching a record high and the Nasdaq Composite Index closing above 15,000 for the first time Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed just shy of its all-time high. Key Takeaways. Stocks recovered all of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy