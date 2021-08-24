Cancel
New Prince biography suggests a stage accident in 1984 caused his deadly opiate addiction

By Ken Simmons
1057kokz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince‘s deadly opiate addiction was triggered by a painful stage accident in 1984, according to a new biography published Tuesday. In Nothing Compares 2 U: An Oral History of Prince, author Touré writes that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer hurt his back while rehearsing for his iconic Purple Rain tour, the New York Post reports. Prince planned to sing a song while sitting in a bathtub 10 feet off the ground. While rehearsing the scene, the bathtub broke.

