Chautauqua County, NY

Unemployment Rate in Chautauqua County Increases to 5.9% in July

chautauquatoday.com
 7 days ago

Chautauqua County's unemployment rate increased slightly during the month of July. Preliminary figures released by the New York State Labor Department on Tuesday found that the county's jobless rate was 5.9%, an increased of one-tenth of a percent from the month of June. That rate remains lower that the statewide unemployment rate of 7.6%. Labor officials add that approximately 3,000 more people in Chautauqua County were employed in July compared to the same time last year.

