Woollen Presented with Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition
Liz Woollen, the University of Oklahoma’s Chief of Police (Ret.), will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2021 National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition on Nov. 9-10 in Phoenix. The event is presented annually by the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) at The University of Southern Mississippi.www.usm.edu
Comments / 0