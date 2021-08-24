Cancel
Woollen Presented with Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition

Cover picture for the articleLiz Woollen, the University of Oklahoma’s Chief of Police (Ret.), will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2021 National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition on Nov. 9-10 in Phoenix. The event is presented annually by the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) at The University of Southern Mississippi.

