APD: Suspect Shot by Officers on Bivins Street

A suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting in the 500 block of South Bivins, Amarillo Police say. According to APD, on Monday, August 23, at 8:08pm, officers received multiple calls to the area of Southeast 5th and Browning Street about a man walking down the street pointing a firearm at people in the neighborhood. Officers contacted the male at Southeast 8th and Browning, where the suspect refused to drop the gun and continued walking through the neighborhood, waving the firearm.